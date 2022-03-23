Segment Wealth Management LLC Invests $262,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

MDLZ stock opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.23 and a 200 day moving average of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

