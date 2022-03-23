Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $76.28. 272,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,436. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.43. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

