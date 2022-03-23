Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Trading 2.8% Higher

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.84 and last traded at $42.36. Approximately 56,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 18,209,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.32.

The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,823 shares of company stock worth $3,690,904 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,753,092,000 after purchasing an additional 554,778 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $938,856,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Schlumberger by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,420,000 after buying an additional 1,474,462 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,408,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,052,000 after buying an additional 714,053 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

