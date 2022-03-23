Scala (XLA) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Scala (XLA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $783,442.69 and approximately $1,680.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00049139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.24 or 0.07065142 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,326.25 or 0.99672449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00044395 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

