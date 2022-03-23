Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

SNY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.53. 78,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,776. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.27. The stock has a market cap of $130.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

