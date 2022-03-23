Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $6.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $177.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.21. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $157.20 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

