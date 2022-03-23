Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,324,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 123,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 73,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period.

JUST stock opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.21 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.13.

