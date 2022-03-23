Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) versus Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) Critical Review

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Saga Communications has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anghami has a beta of -0.91, meaning that its stock price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500.

66.5% of Saga Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Anghami shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Saga Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Saga Communications and Anghami’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saga Communications $108.34 million 1.29 $11.16 million $1.85 12.68 Anghami N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A

Saga Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Anghami.

Profitability

This table compares Saga Communications and Anghami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saga Communications 10.30% 5.73% 4.43% Anghami N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Saga Communications and Anghami, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saga Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Saga Communications beats Anghami on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Saga Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saga Communications, Inc. operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

Anghami Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anghami Inc. operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

