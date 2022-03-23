Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.27. Safe Bulkers posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 25.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 659,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 134,461 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 23.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,017,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after buying an additional 378,700 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,559.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the third quarter worth about $452,000. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,060. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $549.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

