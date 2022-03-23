S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Trading Up 9.8%

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) was up 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCPPF shares. HSBC raised S4 Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 830 ($10.93) to GBX 685 ($9.02) in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays raised S4 Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, S4 Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32.
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
