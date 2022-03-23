S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 696 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 503.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

XYL traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.27. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.18.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

