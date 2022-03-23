S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 179 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,508,000 after acquiring an additional 774,572 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.47. The company had a trading volume of 16,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,708. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.91. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $100.58 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

