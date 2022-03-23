S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $239,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Target by 46.7% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 59.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target stock traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.80. The stock had a trading volume of 33,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $6,529,368.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,542 shares of company stock worth $13,473,038. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

