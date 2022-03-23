S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.9% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $4.97 on Wednesday, hitting $445.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,306. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.88. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $118.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

