S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 34.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Equinix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in Equinix by 7.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Edward Jones lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $847.94.

Equinix stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $719.10. 348,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,586. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $655.37 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $707.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $773.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 129.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.83%.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total transaction of $2,939,016.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

