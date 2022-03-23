S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Cuts Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,357,575,000 after buying an additional 979,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,755,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,507,992,000 after buying an additional 169,097 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,692,000 after buying an additional 3,827,984 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $579,666,000 after purchasing an additional 115,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on IFF. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

Shares of IFF traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,939. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.