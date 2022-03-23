S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,497 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.5% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 18,437 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $849,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 19,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,061,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $458,641,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $2.96 on Wednesday, hitting $215.51. The company had a trading volume of 19,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,800,746. The firm has a market cap of $412.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

