Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.780-$3.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 80.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.30%.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ryerson by 400.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ryerson by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ryerson by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 14.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

