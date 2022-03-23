Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYANGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RYAN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $42.43.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYANGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 129.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth $497,407,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth $205,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,928,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,184,000 after purchasing an additional 142,192 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $83,699,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,169,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,541,000 after purchasing an additional 38,913 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

