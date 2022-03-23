Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Stock Position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,864 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 26.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.9% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

QUOT traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,347. The company has a market capitalization of $632.17 million, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.91. Quotient Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $146.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.87 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

