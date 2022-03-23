Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 1,000 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,025 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GOLD traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 784,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,106,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOLD shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.37.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

