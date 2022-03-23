Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $9.41 Million Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,244 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned 0.18% of Vontier worth $9,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,673,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vontier by 166.9% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,332,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,612 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Vontier by 7,133.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 998,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,562,000 after buying an additional 985,066 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 49.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,900,000 after buying an additional 617,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,664,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,917,000 after purchasing an additional 601,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

VNT traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 78,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,900. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $37.08.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

In other news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

