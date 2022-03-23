Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $398,000 Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 127.1% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,283,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315,426 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407,274 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 35.2% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,374,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,009,000 after buying an additional 2,700,493 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $61,901,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3,203.5% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,866,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,395,000 after buying an additional 1,810,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. Barclays started coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Macquarie raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. 462,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,450,341. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $27.30.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

