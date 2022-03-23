Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $13.23 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 1.0% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $13,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

NYSE:BA traded down $5.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,483,307. The firm has a market cap of $109.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.72 and a 200-day moving average of $208.23. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $167.58 and a 12 month high of $260.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

