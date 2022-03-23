Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.2% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after buying an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after buying an additional 367,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Amgen by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after buying an additional 4,044,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Amgen by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,206,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,107,155,000 after buying an additional 306,909 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $235.01. The company had a trading volume of 116,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,921. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

