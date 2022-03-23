Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,770.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 332,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,235,000 after buying an additional 323,711 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,295.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 270,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 265,051 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,502.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 114,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,695,000 after purchasing an additional 110,011 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,993,000 after purchasing an additional 70,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 442,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,621,000 after purchasing an additional 68,656 shares during the last quarter.

VPU stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,949. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $135.89 and a 52 week high of $157.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.70.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

