Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 4,272 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,712 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,263 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $55.59. The stock had a trading volume of 305,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,595,745. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average of $66.24.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

