Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 2,081 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 137.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.27. 41,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,654. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $131.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.21.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Eaton Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.