Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Down 2.8%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.04. 18,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 23,548,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.62.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,989.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,642.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $29,000. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.