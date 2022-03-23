Robert J. Mylod, Jr. Sells 2,750 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RDFN traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,808. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $72.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 70.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

