Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.40). Rite Aid reported earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Rite Aid by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

RAD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.66. 1,817,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,876. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $538.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

