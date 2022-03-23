Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.40). Rite Aid reported earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rite Aid.
Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
RAD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.66. 1,817,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,876. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $538.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.
About Rite Aid (Get Rating)
Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.
