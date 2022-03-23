Reviewing Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)

Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Tanzanian Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tanzanian Gold and Copper Mountain Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanzanian Gold N/A -13.38% -10.98% Copper Mountain Mining 19.39% 29.74% 13.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tanzanian Gold and Copper Mountain Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanzanian Gold N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.02) -16.22 Copper Mountain Mining $461.31 million 1.32 $83.06 million $0.38 7.61

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Tanzanian Gold. Tanzanian Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Copper Mountain Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Tanzanian Gold has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Copper Mountain Mining has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tanzanian Gold and Copper Mountain Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanzanian Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00

Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus target price of $4.68, indicating a potential upside of 61.89%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than Tanzanian Gold.

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Tanzanian Gold on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tanzanian Gold (Get Rating)

Tanzanian Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania. The Buckreef Project comprises over four prospects, namely Buckreef, Bingwa, Tembo and Eastern Porphyry. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Copper Mountain Mining (Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

