Reviewing Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) & Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Fate Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S $2.15 billion 6.95 $432.79 million $1.74 37.56 Fate Therapeutics $55.85 million 65.45 -$212.15 million ($2.23) -17.00

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novozymes A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S 21.40% 28.17% 14.67% Fate Therapeutics -379.89% -30.25% -22.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Novozymes A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Novozymes A/S and Fate Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 2 3 2 0 2.00 Fate Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78

Novozymes A/S currently has a consensus price target of $425.00, indicating a potential upside of 550.34%. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.59%. Given Novozymes A/S’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Novozymes A/S is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Summary

Novozymes A/S beats Fate Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novozymes A/S (Get Rating)

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Fate Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

