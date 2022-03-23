Reviewing Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) & Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Augmedix and Envestnet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $16.48 million 6.47 -$15.60 million N/A N/A Envestnet $1.19 billion 3.51 $13.30 million $0.24 316.64

Envestnet has higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix.

Profitability

This table compares Augmedix and Envestnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -80.43% N/A -67.87% Envestnet 1.12% 10.86% 4.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.2% of Augmedix shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Envestnet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Augmedix and Envestnet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Envestnet 1 1 3 1 2.67

Augmedix presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 135.19%. Envestnet has a consensus target price of $88.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.24%. Given Augmedix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Envestnet.

Summary

Envestnet beats Augmedix on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Augmedix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits. Its clients include health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Envestnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc. engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions. The Envestnet Data & Analytics segment provides data aggregation and data analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company was founded by Judson Taft Bergman, James Winfield Lumberg, William C. Crager, and Brandon Rockwell Thomas in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

