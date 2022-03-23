Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,287 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kroger were worth $10,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $62.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.80.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.16.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 52,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $2,936,798.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,185 shares of company stock worth $18,078,029. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

