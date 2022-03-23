Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RESN. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Resonant from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Resonant from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Resonant from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Resonant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $301.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Resonant has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $4.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Resonant by 2,871.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resonant by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resonant by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

