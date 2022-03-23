Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RGLS) in the last few weeks:

3/18/2022 – Regulus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Regulus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

3/10/2022 – Regulus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Regulus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Regulus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Regulus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Regulus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

1/25/2022 – Regulus Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $38.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 157,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 81,551 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

