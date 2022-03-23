Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Puma (PUM)

Puma (ETR: PUM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/22/2022 – Puma was given a new €100.00 ($109.89) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

3/15/2022 – Puma was given a new €106.00 ($116.48) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/15/2022 – Puma was given a new €95.00 ($104.40) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/9/2022 – Puma was given a new €100.00 ($109.89) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

3/3/2022 – Puma was given a new €115.00 ($126.37) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/25/2022 – Puma was given a new €90.00 ($98.90) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/24/2022 – Puma was given a new €130.00 ($142.86) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/23/2022 – Puma was given a new €125.00 ($137.36) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/23/2022 – Puma was given a new €145.00 ($159.34) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/23/2022 – Puma was given a new €110.00 ($120.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

2/23/2022 – Puma was given a new €120.00 ($131.87) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/23/2022 – Puma was given a new €113.00 ($124.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/23/2022 – Puma was given a new €134.00 ($147.25) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/23/2022 – Puma was given a new €123.00 ($135.16) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/14/2022 – Puma was given a new €113.00 ($124.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/1/2022 – Puma was given a new €115.00 ($126.37) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/24/2022 – Puma was given a new €130.00 ($142.86) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/24/2022 – Puma was given a new €108.00 ($118.68) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shares of Puma stock traded up €2.44 ($2.68) on Wednesday, hitting €78.08 ($85.80). The company had a trading volume of 477,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72. Puma Se has a 1 year low of €62.38 ($68.55) and a 1 year high of €115.40 ($126.81). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €85.29 and a 200-day moving average of €97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

