Regents of The University of California Invests $2.18 Million in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 148,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000. ORIC Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.3% of Regents of The University of California’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORIC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1,033.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 133,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORIC. Guggenheim lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.15. 1,839,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,004. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $202.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.32. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.