Redburn Partners Lowers CRH (NYSE:CRH) to Neutral

Redburn Partners cut shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays upgraded CRH from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CRH from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.15.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.10.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.2266 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in CRH by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,246,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,236,000 after purchasing an additional 38,402 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in CRH by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,172,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,898,000 after purchasing an additional 94,357 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after purchasing an additional 161,076 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 886,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after purchasing an additional 258,319 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CRH by 73.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,709,000 after purchasing an additional 287,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

