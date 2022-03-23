Raymond James Weighs in on Blackline Safety Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.35 million.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BLN. TD Securities decreased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.88.

Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.92.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director Cody Slater purchased 18,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,449,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,695,908. Insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $25,723 in the last ninety days.

About Blackline Safety (Get Rating)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.