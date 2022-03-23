Raymond James Comments on Endeavour Mining plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Endeavour Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$45.50 to C$44.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2,500.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a C$1,830.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$980.53.

Shares of EDV opened at C$31.33 on Tuesday. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$24.03 and a 52-week high of C$35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.20. The firm has a market cap of C$7.80 billion and a PE ratio of 15.74.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.354 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is 32.29%.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

