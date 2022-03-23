Randall D. Rogers Acquires 12,145 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers purchased 12,145 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $297,552.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $113.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.69 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 31.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 165.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.