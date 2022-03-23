Randall D. Rogers Acquires 12,145 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers purchased 12,145 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $297,552.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $113.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.69 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 31.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 165.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

