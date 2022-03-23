Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target Lowered to C$2.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QTRH. CIBC reduced their price target on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$3.80 price objective on shares of Quarterhill in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of Quarterhill stock opened at C$2.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$262.85 million and a P/E ratio of -11.55. Quarterhill has a 12 month low of C$2.03 and a 12 month high of C$2.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is -25.00%.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

