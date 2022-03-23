Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$3.80 to C$3.25 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of QTRHF opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is -23.53%.

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

