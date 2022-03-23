Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Kennametal Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Kennametal in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74.

Get Kennametal alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $30.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.74. Kennametal has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.00.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Kennametal by 74.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 135,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 57,816 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Kennametal by 43.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 36,007 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at about $438,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kennametal in the second quarter valued at about $532,000.

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

About Kennametal (Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.