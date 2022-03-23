Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Lifted by William Blair

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Accenture in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.73. William Blair also issued estimates for Accenture’s FY2022 earnings at $10.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.19 EPS.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.03.

NYSE ACN opened at $327.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 1-year low of $264.37 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $330.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.7% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 22,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.6% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total transaction of $1,776,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.