Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for United Natural Foods, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a report issued on Sunday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UNFI. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

UNFI opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.