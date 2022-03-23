Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for BioLineRx Ltd. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioLineRx in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

NASDAQ BLRX opened at $1.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $72.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 79,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

