Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Flagshp Cmty Re Issued By Raymond James (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Raymond James also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

